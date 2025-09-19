Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage learns of father's death after Asia Cup clash vs Afghanistan Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage didn't have a great day on the field against Afghanistan. But his day only got worse later, despite Sri Lanka's win as he learnt of his father's death after the match. Soon after the game, he left for home and his availability is uncertain now.

Dubai:

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga Wellalage, died on Thursday, September 18, the same day the cricketer turned up to play against Afghanistan in the final group stage game for his country. However, Wellalage learnt of his father's death only after the match and left for home soon after.

The 22-year-old didn't have a great day on the field as Mohammad Nabi took him to the cleaners in the final over of the innings. Despite Sri Lanka winning the match, chasing down the 170-run target, Dunith Wellalage's day only got worse and after this personal loss, his availability for the rest of the Asia Cup is also doubtful.

Sri Lanka still have at least three more matches to play as they have qualified for the Super Four round alongside Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. Their first game in the next round is against Bangladesh on Saturday (September 20). Coming back to Wellalage, the game was only the fifth T20I of his career. He is known to keep a leash on the battes with his tight lines but to bowl the left-arm spinner in the last over of the innings was not a great decision.

Nabi smashed him for five sixes off the first five balls of the overs and churned out 32 runs in the 20th over to propel Afghanistan to a fighting total of 169 runs. Wellalage finished with figures of 1/49 in his four-over spell.

Sri Lanka chase down the total comfortably

As for the match, Nuwan Thushara was the star with the ball for Sri Lanka, picking up four wickets for just 18 runs. Kusal Mendis stepped up for them in the chase, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls. Pathum Nissanka got out early, but Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis supported Mendis well to take the team over the line. With Sri Lanka's win, Bangladesh also qualified for the Super Four round and Afghanistan have been knocked out.

