T20 World Cup semi-finalists Afghanistan ruled out of group stage in Asia Cup, Sri Lanka progress Afghanistan crashed out of Asia Cup 2025 after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, despite Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60 off 22 balls. Poor bowling choices and missed opportunities cost them, as Sri Lanka, led by Kusal Mendis, topped Group B to enter Super 4s.

Abu Dhabi:

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in their final league game of the Asia Cup 2025. It was a must-win game for the Rashid Khan-led side, but they weren’t clinical with the ball and that led to a six-wicket defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Lankan Lions, on the other hand, were put under pressure at one point, but opener Kusal Mendis was composed and clinical to win the game for the team. With the win, Sri Lanka finished as the league leader of Group B.

Batting first, Afghanistan were put in trouble. Openers Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to establish their authority in the middle as Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 79/6 at one point and it felt like the end for them in the tournament, but senior all-rounder Mohmmad Nabi had other plans. He played a blistering knock of 60 runs in 22 balls to change the complexion of the game.

Nabi’s half-century went in vain

Nabi smacked the joint-fastest half-century in Asia Cup history. He joined Azmatullah Omarzai, who also scored a half-century in 20 balls against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, courtesy of his blitzkreig, Afghanistan posted a defendable total of 169 runs in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Thushara was star with the ball, picking up four wickets.

When it came to the chase, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of in-form Pathum Nissanka for six runs. However, the other opener, Mendis, played a mature knock to get the job done. He made an unbeaten 74 runs off 52 balls, as Sri Lanka won by six wickets. For Afghanistan, mystery spinner Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi proved extremely costly. One can also argue that the captaincy wasn’t up to the mark as well.

Despite giving just 10 runs in two overs, Azmatuallah Omarzai wasn’t brought back to the attack, and Nabi wasn’t trusted as much either.