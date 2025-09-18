ICC considers action against Pakistan for violating tournament protocols in Asia Cup 2025 The ICC is considering action against Pakistan for violating Asia Cup 2025 protocols, including allowing media to film a restricted meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft. PCB’s actions led to a match delay and raised concerns over breach of tournament rules.

Dubai:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is contemplating disciplinary action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching several regulations before their Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The game, held on Wednesday, was delayed after Pakistan protested the ICC’s refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft. The ICC has sent a formal email to the PCB citing “misconduct” and multiple violations of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol.

According to a source close to PTI, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has addressed the PCB, highlighting repeated PMOA infractions on match day. Despite multiple warnings, Pakistan allowed their media manager, Naeem Gillani, to film a meeting between Pycroft, head coach Mike Hesson, and captain Salman Ali Agha before the toss, an act strictly prohibited by ICC regulations. Media managers are not permitted to attend such discussions, and filming inside the PMOA is forbidden.

Meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan team was arranged by ICC

The meeting itself was arranged by ICC and PCB to resolve a previous issue related to the toss on September 15, aiming to clear any misunderstandings. However, the PCB insisted on including their media manager, who was initially denied entry by the ICC Anti-Corruption Manager for attempting to bring a mobile phone into the controlled area.

Following threats of withdrawal from the match, the ICC reluctantly allowed the media manager to attend and record the conversation, albeit without audio, further breaching tournament rules. Notably, ICC was not informed about how the footage would be used, which has raised further concerns.

Adding to the tension, the ICC criticised a PCB media statement that inaccurately claimed Pycroft had “apologised,” whereas he only expressed regret over a miscommunication. Subsequent meetings also saw PCB media staff denied entry due to the strict PMOA regulations on filming. The ICC’s actions underline its commitment to uphold the integrity and sanctity of the Asia Cup tournament and its protocols.

