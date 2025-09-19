PV Sindhu bows out of China Masters 2025 quarter-final, faces defeat in straight sets against An Se Young India's ace badminton star PV Sindhu faced a hefty loss in the China Masters 2025 quarter-final bout against South Korea's An Se Young. The 30-year-old was defeated in straight sets after a stellar performance by the Korean.

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu has been eliminated from the ongoing China Masters 2025. After a brilliant performance in the round of 16, Sindhu made it to the quarter-finals and took on top-seeded An Se Young. The 30-year-old suffered a straight-sets defeat to the world number one and crashed out of the competition.

Se Young defeated Sindhu 14-21, 13-21 in just 38 minutes as the Indian ace was eliminated. It is worth noting that this was Sindhu’s eighth loss on the trot against the Korean, and she is yet to record even a single win against Se Young.

With another good start to the tournament, PV Sindhu once again bows out of an event near the end. She will aim to improve in the upcoming events and hopefully go all the way in some as well. As for An Se Young, the top seed will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final of the tournament.

Satwik-Chirag looking to book semi-final berth

Furthermore, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are competing in the China Masters 2025 as well. The Indian duo is slated to take on China’s Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan in the quarter-final.

The two will lock horns against the Chinese duo on September 19 and will be looking for a spot in the semis. It is interesting to note that if they manage to win, they will take on either Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana or Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Notably, Satwik-Chirag recently finished the Hong Kong Open 2025 as the runners-up, losing to China’s ace duo in the final. They will be aiming to make amends in the China Masters, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in their upcoming clash.

