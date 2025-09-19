Team India set to achieve major T20I milestone ahead of Asia Cup clash against Oman With India all set to take on Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue are set to achieve a major milestone as the side is set to play its 250th T20I. The team has played the second most T20I matches in history.

Abu Dhabi:

The stage is set for the 12th game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; Team India will lock horns with Oman in a Group A clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 19. With the clash approaching, the Indian team is all set to achieve a major T20I milestone.

It is worth noting that the clash against Oman will be India’s 250th T20I; the side has played the second-most T20I matches in history. Pakistan sits at the top of the list in terms of the most T20Is played. The Men in Green have competed in 275 T20Is so far.

India has been in incredible form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; the side is currently unbeaten and at the top of Group A. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the side has registered two wins in two matches, and they will hope to maintain their form against Oman as well.

India registered comprehensive wins against UAE, Pakistan

Speaking of India’s performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the side has been brilliant so far. After limiting the UAE to a score of 57 runs in the first innings, India registered an excellent nine-wicket victory.

Furthermore, they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in their subsequent game and once again managed to dominate. The game saw Pakistan coming in to bat first and posting a total of 127 runs in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma propelled the Indian team to a brilliant win.

India scored 131 in the second innings, winning the game by seven wickets. With two wins in two, the side will hope to top it off with yet another win against Oman. With entry into the Super Four confirmed, India’s form could take them all the way.

