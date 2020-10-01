IPL 2020: KL Rahul rues lack of an extra all rounder after KXIP outplayed by MI

Image Source : IPL 2020. COM KXIP skipper KL Rahul (far right)

Mumbai Indians handed a humbling 48-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. That means despite some valiant effort by the KL Rahul-led side earlier in the tournament, the side is in the bottom half of the tournament with just one win in four games. The losses included a super over loss against Delhi Capitals and heart-wrenching loss to Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah despite putting 224 runs on board.

On Thursday, the side felt the lack of one extra pacer in their team as they went for 89 runs in slog overs, allowing MI to pose 192-run target. KXIP could only fetch 143/8 in return, which prompted skipper KL Rahul feeling frustrated with lack of an extra all-rounder in the team.

"Obviously disappointing," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Looking back, we could've been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. The wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that."

He furhter said: "Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage