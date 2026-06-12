Kane Williamson announces sudden retirement from international cricket, explains reason

New Delhi:

Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career that established him as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer across formats and one of the most influential figures in the country’s cricket history.

The 35-year-old’s decision takes immediate effect and means he will play no further part in New Zealand’s ongoing Test series in England. A replacement for the remainder of the tour is expected to be named at a later date.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms,” Williamson’s statement read.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart,” he added.

Williamson’s influence with bat and captaincy

Williamson leaves the international stage after representing New Zealand in 378 matches over a 16-year career. He finishes with 19,346 international runs, 48 centuries and six double-centuries, records that place him among the most accomplished batters produced by the country.

His impact extended beyond individual performances. Between 2016 and 2024, Williamson captained New Zealand across formats during one of the most successful periods in the team’s history. Under his leadership, the side reached two ICC World Cup finals, three semi-finals and lifted the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021.

After retiring from T20 internationals last year, Williamson has now stepped away from international cricket entirely.

Rob Walter lauds Williamson’s effect

Williamson’s retirement prompted tributes from across New Zealand cricket, with coach Rob Walter describing his influence as extending far beyond statistics and results.

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA. An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport,” Walter said.

Among Williamson’s individual honours are the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2015, ICC Test Player of the Year in 2019 and a record four Sir Richard Hadlee Medals, cementing a legacy that will rank among the finest in New Zealand cricket.

Also Read: