Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Joe Root returns as England announce squad for first IND ODI

Joe Root returns as England announce squad for first IND ODI

The ECB recently came forward and announced England's playing XI for the upcoming first ODI against India, star batter Joe Root makes his much awaited return to the format.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 18:04 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 18:04 IST
England squad
Image Source : GETTY England squad

Ahead of the ODI series between India and England, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) took centre stage and announced their playing XI for the first ODI against India. It is worth noting that India and England will lock horns in the first ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

With the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and many other stars in the lineup, the inclusion of ace batter Joe Root has raised many eyebrows. The star batter has made his return to ODI cricket for the first time since 2023.

Root's inclusion could be a move that the board deemed necessary considering the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and England’s need for a batter who can anchor the innings for the side. Recently, England skipper Jos Buttler also came forward and talked about Root's importance in the ODI set-up and how excited he was to see the 34-year-old in action once again. 

"I am excited to see him in this phase of his career—look at what he's done in Tests when he's not had the captaincy; he's back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket. I am expecting him to do exactly the same in this environment," Buttler told the press.

"He has got loads of experience in ODI cricket, which will be great for some of the guys who haven't played as much in our group. He's been a vital player for England in all formats, and we really feel like he's got a crucial role for us to play in these games,” he added.

Coming on the back of a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, Jos Buttler's men will seek redemption in the next three ODI matches and will hope that the games will be good preparation ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Related Stories
SL vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Galle

SL vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Galle

Match officials confirmed for Champions Trophy 2025

Match officials confirmed for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma’s international career will be decided post Champions Trophy 2025: Report

Rohit Sharma’s international career will be decided post Champions Trophy 2025: Report

England playing XI

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement