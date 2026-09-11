Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency after England tour fallout

New Delhi:

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. Both players had been among seven members of the squad sent home after Pakistan’s defeat at Lord’s in the second Test. Soon after returning, the pair received summons from the NCCIA and eventually appeared before the agency, with at least one of them understood to have spent several hours there.

Notably, the reason for the questioning has not been established. It is also unclear whether the proceedings are connected to a separate inquiry launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following media reports about discipline and conduct.

On the other hand, PCB announced earlier this week that it had begun an internal disciplinary investigation, saying the matter was being examined under its regulations. At least one of the players questioned by the NCCIA has reportedly been asked to complete a questionnaire and return it next week.

The developments follow major changes to Pakistan’s squad during the England series. After the Lord’s defeat, seven players, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were removed from the group. Seven replacements were subsequently sent to England, including five players who had not previously played international cricket.

Rizwan and Imam’s poor showing in England

Rizwan’s batting had also come under scrutiny during the tour. He recorded scores of 12, 41, 7 and 1, which was followed by his modest returns in Pakistan’s two Tests in the Caribbean. However, his wicketkeeping remained strong, although his dismissal for one at Lord’s drew criticism.

Imam’s situation was different. He suffered a grade-1 tear in his left calf after the opening day at Lord’s and did not bat or take the field during the match. His fitness was questioned publicly by PCB chief selector and high-performance director Aaqib Javed, who indicated that an inquiry could follow.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier suggested that the squad changes involved more than performances. The PCB had also asked selectors to explain the decisions behind Rizwan and Imam’s selection for the Caribbean and England tours. They were given 24 hours to respond. However, Misbah-ul-Haq, one of the selectors, resigned after the squad changes.

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