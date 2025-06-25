Joe Root on verge of creating historic feat vs India Joe Root is only 73 runs shy of becoming the first cricketer to score 3000 Test runs against India. Apart from that, the former England cricketer is also on the verge of breaking several other Test records in the ongoing series.

Leeds (England):

England legend Joe Root is on the verge of creating a historic feat against India. He can become the first cricketer in Test cricket history to score 3000 runs against India. Currently, the 34-year-old has 2927 runs against India in the longest format of the game and needs 73 runs more to achieve the milestone. Former cricketer Ricky Ponting stands second in the list.

Root can also break Sachin’s record

Root also has the opportunity to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most half-centuries in Test cricket. Unlike the 73-run record, it won’t be possible in the second Test itself as the former England captain is three shy of the maestro. However, he can tie Sachin’s record. The former India international has 68 half-centuries to his name, while Root is currently tied with Shivnarine Chanderpaul at 66.

Rahul Dravid’s record is also not safe

Sooner rather than later, Root will surpass Rahul Dravid’s record for most catches in Test cricket history. Both cricketers are currently tied on 210 each, and it's only a matter of time before Root surpasses Dravid. In the first Test against India at Headingley, Root claimed two catches to match Dravid.

Root’s Test numbers

Root has played 154 Test matches, scoring 13087 runs at an average of 50.92. He is the leading run-scorer among active players and is only 2834 runs behind Sachin’s record of most runs in the longest format of the game. If the veteran can maintain the same kind of momentum for the next couple of years, Root can go on to break that record as well.

He started the five-match India series well, scoring an unbeaten half-century in the second innings as England won the match by five wickets. He will be extremely vital for the remainder of the series as the Ben Stokes-led side will be aiming to start the WTC cycle well.