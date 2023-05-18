Jaydev Unadkat's replacement in LSG squad for remaining IPL 2023 revealed, know details

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jaydeb Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League match on May 20, Saturday. Ahead of the game, LSG on Thursday, named Jaydev Unadkat's replacement in the squad. Unadkat had sustained a shoulder injury during a training session and was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL. Suryansh has replaced the injured left-arm pacer in the team after being picked by the franchise for Rs 20 Lakh.

In the 2023 edition of IPL, the star bowler played three matches and bowled at an economy rate of 11.50. He has a BBM of 0/26. Unadkat failed to pick any wickets in the season. He was bagged by LSG at the base price of Rs 50 Lakh in the mini auction.

Unadkat had stumbled while bowling his first ball in the nets and landed on his left shoulder. It has been reported that the Saurashtra skipper traveled to Mumbai for scans and consulted with BCCI official medical staff. He has headed to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to start his rehab to regain his fitness.

The left-arm pacer is expected to regain fitness in time for the World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC), which starts on June 7 at London’s The Oval. He was named in India’s 15-member squad for the WTC final against Australia. He was part of India’s last two Test series against Australia and Bangladesh as he made his return to Test cricket after a gap of 12 years. Unadkat led Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy 2022 title with nine wickets in the final but didn’t get a chance to feature in any match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

