Jayden Seales' twin-strike keeps Australia in check after Day 2 of second Test Brandon King helped West Indies end their first innings well with a gritty half-century in the second Test against Australia. King scored 75 as the Windies made 253 in reply to Australia's 286. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales took two wickets late in the day to keep the visitors in check in Grenada.

New Delhi:

Jayden Seales' twin strikes late on Day 2 of the second Test against have kept Australia in check in Grenada. On yet another day that was dominated largely by the bowlers at the National Cricket Stadium, the Windies posted 253 in reply to Australia's 286 in the first innings. Then Seales did the work.

The pacer removed both the Aussie openers - Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja - to keep the visitors under pressure in the second innings. Australia had to delay the entry of their talisman Steve Smith as Nathan Lyon came in as a nightwatchman, safely negating a nervy late period to remain unbeaten on two, while No.3 Cameron Green went back unscathed on six as well. The visitors head back to the pavilion 12/2 at stumps and with a lead of 45.

Brandon King keeps Windies in fight

While Seales took a brace in the second innings to not let Australia go much far ahead, it was Brandon King with his maiden Test fifty that kept Windies in the fight earlier.

King played a crucial role in keeping the West Indies competitive with a determined and gritty fifty. Despite challenging conditions and strong opposition bowling, King showed great composure and resilience at the crease. His innings were marked by patience, which helped stabilise the West Indies’ innings during a tricky phase of the game.

From the start, King focused on building a solid foundation for his team. He didn’t rush his shots but waited for the right deliveries to score, rotating the strike effectively. His ability to withstand pressure and play sensibly against quality bowling was evident throughout his innings.

His contribution was more than just the runs; it gave the West Indies the confidence to stay in the match and fight back. King’s gritty knock frustrated the bowlers and prevented the opposition from gaining complete control. His innings showcased not only skill but also mental toughness, qualities essential for any middle-order batsman.