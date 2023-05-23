IPL 2023: CSK make it to history books, consistent MS Dhoni and more unique stats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its climax with only four matches left. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face each other in the first qualifier at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today (May 23). On the other hand, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns tomorrow (May 24) in the Eliminator at the same venue. A total of 70 matches were played in the league stage and the season threw up some interesting numbers.

Here are some interesting numbers from IPL 2023 League Stage:

CSK into the history books

Chennai Super Kings bowled 136 balls in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. This is the longest innings in terms of ball bowled in the IPL history. If the entire season is concerned, Mumbai Indians are at the top in terms of extras conceded. They bowled a massive 86 extra balls over the course of 14 matches.

Consistent MS Dhoni as usual

Impact Player concept was introduced for the first time in IPL this season. But that didn't deter MS Dhoni-led CSK from being consistent in their trade. Throughout the season, CSK named an unchanged 12 (including the Impact Player) on nine occasions, the most by any team. Gujarat Titans did it four times, KKR and PBKS thrice and RCB twice while other teams changed their 12 in every match.

A first THREE

Punjab Kings batter Sikandar Raza scored exactly three runs off the last ball to win the game for his team against Chennai Super Kings chasing 201 runs. This is the first time in IPL history that a batter ran three off the last ball of a chase to win the match for his side.

Least balls played to win MoM award in IPL

Middle and lower-middle order batters are often unlucky in terms of winning the Player of the Match award as they do not get much time to showcase their skills and go big. But Glenn Phillips created a unique record by winning the award after playing just seven deliveries. He scored 25 runs in the chase against Rajasthan Royals and his team eventually won the match. For the impact his knock created, Phillips won the MoM award becoming the player to win the award with least balls batted or bowled in IPL.

The first-over basher

It is generally tough for an opener to get off the blocks from the word go. But Yashasvi Jaiswal proved otherwise this season with some ferocious hitting right from the word go while opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals. On most occasions, his opening partner Jos Buttler had to play second fiddle in the partnership with him. Jaiswal scored 110 runs in the first over this season at a brilliant strike-rate of 174.6.

Latest Cricket News