Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Samson?

SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Samson?

IPL 2021 SRH vs RR Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 so far.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2021 15:41 IST
SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to stay alive in the race for a spot in the playoffs when they take on beleagured Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have already fallen out of contention of making the knockouts, in match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rajasthan stand sixth in the points table with four wins in 10 games while Sunrisers stand in the bottom of the table with just one win in nine games. 

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Related Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets 
SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Rajasthan Royals (RR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 9
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker