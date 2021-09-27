SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Samson?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to stay alive in the race for a spot in the playoffs when they take on beleagured Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have already fallen out of contention of making the knockouts, in match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rajasthan stand sixth in the points table with four wins in 10 games while Sunrisers stand in the bottom of the table with just one win in nine games.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 0/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs

SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs

MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs