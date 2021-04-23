IPL 2021 | It's just 'application' which is missing from Mumbai Indians batting: Rohit Sharma

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

It was just the application that was missing in Mumbai Indians' batting, admitted skipper Rohit Sharma after the defending champions suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings on Friday.

Rohit scored his first fifty of the season but MI were able to post just 131/6 on the scoreboard. Rohit scored 63 off 52 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 27 balls on a difficult Chepauk track.

In response, the Punjab top-order comprising Mayank Agarwal (25), KL Rahul (60*), and Chris Gayle (43*) guided them to the win with 14 deliveries to spare. Punjab were clinical in the run chase and got the job done in 17.4 overs.

"Not enough runs. I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application that is missing in our batting. If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit also said that one needs to be ready for all the possibilities while batting on 'challenging' batting surfaces.

"hen you play on such a challenging pitch then you have to be ready for all the possibilities. When you try, if it works it looks good and if it doesn't work then it looks bad, but we always back the decision we make. We are not putting enough effort on the field and when the conditions are tough you need to understand how you need to bat and how you need to bowl," concluded the MI skipper.

The five-time IPL champions will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.