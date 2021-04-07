Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021: RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tests COVID-19 positive; 'currently asymptomatic'

Merely a day before Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the franchise faced a setback as all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," the RCB wrote on their official Twitter profile.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

Sams had joined the RCB base at April 3 with a negative report, but has since tested positive.

Earlier, the franchise's opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal had also tested positive for coronavirus last week. He is currently isolating at his residence in Bengaluru.

RCB will play in the opening match of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 9).

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' scout Kiran More also tested positive for the virus. Following a positive test, it was later announced that all the other members of the MI franchise have tested negative.