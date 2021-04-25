Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore statistical preview

Chennai Super Kings enjoy a comfortable 17-9 lead in terms of wins over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2021 9:19 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore made their best-ever start to an Indian Premier League campaign, winning all of their first-four games of the tournament. The side emerged victorious against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener, and never looked back since.

However, they face their biggest challenge so far on Sunday when the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings, who are on a three-match winning streak. MS Dhoni's side did lose its opening game but made a remarkable comeback to go second in the table.

As MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's men prepare for a mouth-watering clash at the Wankhede Stadium, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: Chennai Super Kings enjoy a comfortable 17-9 lead in terms of wins over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, in the last season, the spoils were shared between the two sides.

While RCB registered a comfortable 37-run victory over the Super Kings in their first game, MS Dhoni's side registered an 8-wicket win in a one-sided clash in the return leg.

Most runs in CSK vs RCB (among current squad)

  1. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 901
  2. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 735
  3. Suresh Raina (CSK) - 669
  4. AB de Villiers (RCB) - 383
  5. Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 252

Most wickets in CSK vs RCB (among current squad)

  1. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 13
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 12
  3. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 12
  4. Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 5
  5. Sam Curran (CSK) - 4

