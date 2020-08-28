IPL 2020: Will Virat Kohli open for RCB? Mike Hesson breaks silence | Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has broken silence on whether Virat Kohli will open for the side in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad is set to take part in its first training session later today - a week after landing in Dubai ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise oversaw a significant overhaul from the previous edition, with Mike Hesson joining as the Director of Cricket and Simon Katich replacing Gary Kirsten as Head Coach.

With such big changes in the franchise, in addition to the arrival of players like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn among others, the fans are expecting a "new-look" RCB side when it takes the field in IPL 2020.

The rumour mill has justifiably been in overdrive, as a result. Over the past few days, there has been chatter on social media platforms about the possibility of Virat Kohli opening the innings for RCB this season.

Hesson has now broken silence on the possibility, saying that the team has never had a discussion over the same - yet.

"It's really interesting because I did a couple of hours of press conferences yesterday, and never ever talked about (where) Virat will bat or where Aaron Finch is going to bat. And apparently, (now) they're both batting together!" said Hesson in a video interview posted on RCB's official Twitter profile.

The former New Zealand coach further said that the side would prefer to keep such things close to their chest.

"I think, the reality, from a coaching point of view, is that we won't actually be telling anybody until our first team is announced on exactly what our lineup is. Because that's our strategy. We want to keep it up on our sleeves, in terms of where will we use players," Hesson said.

"No doubts, we will be asked many many questions about who's going to bat where, but you just have to wait. We are aware of what we want but we want to keep our opposition guessing as well."

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

