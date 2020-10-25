IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Both the sides have met on 25 occasions, and CSK maintain a 16-9 lead over RCB.

Chennai Super Kings will take the field to save pride against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Sunday's afternoon match in Dubai. CSK are reeling at the bottom of the table with only six points in 11 matches, and a loss today would officially rule them out of the top-4 race.

RCB, meanwhile, are flying high in IPL 2020 and are currently at third in the table. However, a win would take them to the top of the table. The side returns from a three-day rest after a remarkable outing against KKR, where they restricted the side to merely 84/8 before chasing the target in 13.3 overs.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: Both the sides have met on 25 occasions, and CSK maintain a 16-9 lead over RCB. In the past five matches, Chennai Super Kings have won three -- but RCB emerged victorious in their last two clashes.

At venue: RCB faced CSK in Dubai in their first match earlier this tournament, registering a convincing 37-run win. They scored 169/4 in 20 overs, riding on captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90-run knock. RCB then restricted CSK to 132/8 in 20 overs.

Key stats:

- RCB's Chris Morris continues to top the charts for best economy rate in IPL 2020 so far. He has bowled 20 overs in the tournament, boasting of a E/R of merely 5. His teammate Washington Sundar closely follows him with an E/R of 5.61 in 33 overs.

- Aaron Finch has struggled significantly against Deepak Chahar in the IPL. Chahar set him up brilliantly in their last match-up, and in 12 balls against Finch, he has dismissed him twice while conceding only five runs.

- RCB spinners have taken 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.06 in this tournament. In contrast, the CSK spinners have taken 14 at a much higher economy rate (9.11).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage