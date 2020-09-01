Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS IPL | Not here to have fun and roam around: RCB captain Virat Kohli feels bio-bubble needs to be respected

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli claims that bio-bubble needs to be respected during Indian Premier League. Kohli said that players have to accept the phase that we are living in and understand the privilege of playing IPL.

Team India captain said he didn't exactly miss the game during the COVID-forced lockdown and feels it was also a revelation for him.

"Honestly, I did not miss the game as much as I thought I might. Maybe because I had been going 9-10 years before that and this was the only break I was only going to get and that long. It was a revelation for me as well, it was surprising that my focus was not solely on how I am missing the game all the time and just carrying on with life and doing other things and understanding that this is just a part of life," said Kohli on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries

Now that he is gearing up to be back in action with the IPL, starting September 19 in the UAE, Kohli said the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure and the bio-bubble restrictions should be non-negotiable for all participants.

"We are all here to play cricket...The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually. We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that 'I want to hang out in Dubai'," Kohli asserted.

"That is not the time we are living in. Accept the phase that we are going through and understand the privilege that we have, just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not behave in a manner which situation doesn't require them to," he said.

Speaking about coming back to the game after five months, Kohli said it didn't take much time for him to find his groove.

"A couple of months back you couldn't imagine that you will have IPL firstly...

When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous," he conceded.

"I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn't miss the game as much as I though I might...just carrying on with life was also important," he said.

Kohli credited the side's support staff, led by Team Director Mike Hesson, for making everyone understand what's at stake and at the same time, not put them under pressure.

"Culture will not change for any individual preferences," he said.

Kohli further talked about the IPL without the fans and said it will be unusual for him to hear the echo of the bat while hitting the ball as he hasn't experienced it in the last 10 years.

"I would not say it won't be difficult, strange. The echo of bat hitting the ball, I haven't experienced it for the last 10 years. The Ranji Trophy was the last time. But we have done this at some stage of our lives," he said referring to the domestic games which are played in near-empty venues.

"The crowd factor will definitely play a part but the instincts will kick in and it will diminish quite quickly."

Also, the instinctive celebrations on the field will also be restricted due to health-safety protocols. Kohli reiterated that everyone has no choice but to adapt.

The RCB captain, who is always on his toes whenever his bowler took a wicket, feels that celebrating during the match will get a twist citing the example of Test series held in England recently. Kohli feels there has to be a balance while celebrating as they can't go berserk.

"I have seen the bio bubble being respected in the series that England played as well, you see those guys celebrating. Where you can, obviously when the game is done, you have fist bumps or touching the elbow with the other teams which makes sense because there are two different bubbles. The players have celebrated. The moment where you have just taken a wicket, the four-five people around you that come to you first are the ones who have patted, give hi-fives, and the others that walk after, which things mellow down a bit, I have seen them giving fist bumps. There has to be a balance, we can’t go berserk. " said Kohli.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage