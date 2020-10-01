IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians hold a slender 13-11 lead over Kings XI Punjab in head-to-head stats between both the sides.

Kings XI Punjab will aim to return to winning ways when they take on the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides come on the back of heartbreaking losses in their previous matches.

KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target. That meant that Ishan Kishan's brilliant 99 went in vain as his team, Mumbai, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Super Over tie-breaker after the two teams' scores were tied in the normal course of the match.

Take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head stats..

Both the sides have met on 24 occasions. The MI boasts of a slender lead in the record, as they've beaten KXIP on 13 occasions, facing a defeat in 11.

Key stats..

- Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs for Mumbai Indians against the Kings XI Punjab in the tournament's history. He has scored 417 runs against KXIP - with a brilliant 24-ball 60, he played a key role in bringing the side back in the game against RCB.

- KXIP's Mayank Agarwal has a strike-rate of 192.86 against Mumbai Indians. The opener has been in tremendous form throughout the tournament, having scored a century in the side's last match against RR.

- Jasprit Bumrah has taken 12 wickets against KXIP, which is the most from all the bowlers in the current squads among both the sides.

- Lokesh Rahul (144.50) boasts the highest average against Mumbai Indians for KXIP. He has also scored a century against the side in the 2019 edition.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage