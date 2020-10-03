IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes flies for UAE to join Rajasthan Royals squad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ben Stokes has flown for the United Arab Emirates as he prepares to join the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2020.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has left for the United Arab Emirates to join the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2020 Indian Premier League. Stoke was in New Zealand throughout the last month with his family, as he looked after his father who is diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 29year-old cricketer had left England's Test series against Pakistan mid-way in August to join his family in New Zealand.

According to English newspaper Mirror, Stokes has now flown to the UAE, where he will be undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine period before joining the Rajasthan Royals squad.

The report suggests that Stokes will be eyeing a comeback to cricket on October 14, when RR take on the Delhi Capitals in their eighth match of the season. This would give him seven games with Royals in this season before further matches if the side qualifies for the play-offs.

The Rajasthan Royals' overseas player-rosters largely includes players from England and Australia. While Stokes' English teammates Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have already made appearances for the side this season, Australia's Steve Smith leads the side.

The team has won two of their three matches in the tournament so far and will aiming to add to their wins later today when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of double-header weekend in this season.

