IPL 2020: All CSK players and support staff test negative for COVID-19

The Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday heaved a huge sigh of relief as all the players and the support, who tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago, came out negative in the test that was carried out on Monday.

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the three-time IPL winners with 13 personnel testing positive on the third day after landing in Dubai for IPL 2020. It also included two Indian players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad. Amid this, veteran batsman Suresh Raina made himself unavailable for the entire tournament as he headed back home citing "personal reasons."

And on Tuesday, according to a report in Times of India, the CSK camp returned negative, heaving a huge sigh of relief. However, they are yet to undergo another test on September 3. If they return negative once again, they will be allowed to start their training session on September 5 onwards.

However, according to the report, Chahar and Rituraj will have to stay in quarantine until September 12.

"We will start [training] by September 4. We have another test on September 3," Kasi Viswanathan, the Super Kings CEO told ESPNcricinfo. Viswanathan said since the Super Kings were the only team to have positive test results, the IPL had "increased" the number of tests to five, which is two more than the number carried out by the other seven franchises.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the CSK camp was joined by South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi, who straight away went into quarantine. And Harbhajan Singh is yet to join the squad in the UAE although he did clarify that he will be available for the tournament.

