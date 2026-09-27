Shreyas Iyer opens up as India prepare to kick off Asian Games' cricket campaign against Afghanistan

The Indian men’s cricket team is all set to kick off their Asian Games 2026 campaign. Having achieved direct qualification for the quarter-final as one of the top-ranked sides, the Men in Blue will be taking on Afghanistan in the quarter-final as the two sides take on each other at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

The teams will meet on September 28th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance. It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be led by Shreyas Iyer in the Asian Games, and the side is being touted as one of the biggest contenders for the gold medal.

Ahead of the clash, Iyer took centre stage and talked about everyone’s aspirations around the Indian team and how the side was looking at the gold medal as their target.

"See, when you represent India, there are always expectations that you have to finish at the top. And that is a good pressure. When there are expectations, you want to deliver. But at the same time, I feel that we should not think much about the outcome. We have set a standard as a team. We keep trying to transcend that standard in every match,” Iyer said in the pre-game press conference.

Iyer reflected on the importance of not underestimating the opponent

It is interesting to note that Team India recently survived a close scare against Japan in a one-off T20I, and speaking on the same, Iyer opened up on how the side cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, and they will look to give their best effort no matter who they are facing in the Asian Games.

"Not only Afghanistan, but any team in the Asian Games. Japan gave us a very good competition, because the wicket here cannot be set to a particular standard. As I said earlier, it is very important to adapt. It will be challenging for every team,” Iyer said.

Taking on Afghanistan, India will look to put their best foot forward and make their way into the semi-final of the ongoing Asian Games and hopefully move towards the gold as well.

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