Virat Kohli breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's feat in first ODI against West Indies in Trivandrum

Thiruvananthapuram:

Star India batter Virat Kohli returned to action in the first ODI against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 37-year-old made his last appearance in the third ODI against England in July. Now, with his return, Kohli broke Mohammad Azharuddin’s record by becoming the Indian with the most appearances against West Indies in ODIs.

The Thiruvananthapuram game is Kohli’s 44th ODI against West Indies, one more than Azharuddin. Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid are second and third, with 42 and 40 matches, respectively. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar are tied for fifth, with 39 matches each against West Indies in ODIs.

Indian Players With Most ODIs vs WI

Virat Kohli: 44* matches

Mohammad Azharuddin: 43 matches

Kapil Dev: 42 matches

Rahul Dravid: 40 matches

MS Dhoni: 39 matches

Sachin Tendulkar: 39 matches

Justin Greaves smacks century

West Indies were off a flying start in the opening of the three-match series against India. Openers John Campbell and Justin Greaves set the tone with a half-century each as Indian bowlers failed to prove their mettle in the middle. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav finally gave the breakthrough in the 20th over of the innings when he got the better of Campbell, who departed for 62 runs.

Batting at three, Keacy Carty failed to establish his authority. The 29-year-old made 13 off 31 balls before Prasidh Krishna got the better of him. It was because of him, West Indies’ run rate dropped as well.

On the other hand, Greaves went on to score a century. He reached the milestone in 104 balls. He looked completely in control from the outset and that’s a massive positive for West Indies.

Naman Dhir makes international debut

India have made a bold decision to play an additional all-rounder in the match. Mohammed Siraj has been benched as Naman Dhir has been given his maiden international cap. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, who aren’t available for international duty and due to injury, respectively, were replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

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