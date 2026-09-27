Shubman Gill smashes 10th ODI century, leads India from the front in run chase against WI

Team India's star skipper, Shubman Gill, continues his red-hot run of form as India takes on the West Indies in the first ODI. The teams met at the Greenfield International Stadium for the clash, and the Windies posted a total of 295 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, India opened its innings with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat. While Rohit departed early in the game, the knock of Shubman Gill stood out.

Leading from the front, Gill smashed his 10th ODI century, smashing the Windies' bowlers all over the park, batting alongside Virat Kohli. He completed his century in just 96 deliveries and propelled India closer to the target.

It is interesting to note that Shubman Gill has been in incredible form across Test and ODI cricket of late. In his last nine ODI innings, Gill has crossed 50+ runs seven times and continued the run against the Windies as well. He was eventually dismissed on a score of 110 runs, failing to hit a big shot and handing an easy catch that ended his innings.

There were a plethora of records that Gill achieved in the clash against the West Indies; he completed 2000 runs as India captain in the game as well. Furthermore, with his half-century, Gill became the player with the joint most 50+ scores in his first 67 ODI innings. This was Gill’s 30th 50+ score, tying the record of Hashim Amla.

Most 50+ scores in first 67 ODI innings

1. 30: Shubman Gill

2. 30: Hashim Amla

3. 28: Shreyas Iyer

4. 28: Imam Ul Haq

5. 26: Jonathan Trott

Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance as well

Gill was accompanied by Virat Kohli in the run chase. After Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal, Kohli went on to smack the Windies’ bowlers all over the park as well. Completing his half-century, Kohli went on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the most 50+ ODI scores by an Indian against non-Asian teams. Furthermore, crossing the 59-run mark, Kohli also crossed 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, nearing the record of Sachin Tendulkar.

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