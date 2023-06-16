Intercontinental Cup: India and Lebanon qualify for final after playing out a goalless draw

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs Lebanon

India and Lebanon faced each other in the last league game of Intercontinental Cup on Thursday (June 15). Both teams had qualified for the final and so, this game was a mere dead rubber in the context of the tournament. For the same reason, India head coach decided to give an opportunity to the youngster making wholesale changes to their line-up.

While skipper Sunil Chhetri was also among rested, defender Sandesh Jhingan led India wearing the captain's armband. Despite so many changes, India dominated the proceedings only to not score a goal. India would've taken a 1-0 lead within first five minutes of the match only if not for Anirudh Thapa missing out on a golden chance when he only had to beat the Lebanon goalkeeper.

In the 20th minute of the encounter, India yet again had a chance to take a lead Ashique Kuruniyan hit the ball straight to the Lebanese goalkeeper to waste the chance. Coming on the field in the 82nd minute, Chhetri also missed to score a decisive goal after he had received a perfect ball from Anirudh Thapa.

As for Lebanon, there was not much to ride home about but they countered well every time India attacked. They had a couple of chances but once the skipper Hassan Maatouk lashed a powerful strike over the bar while in the other, skipper Jhingan put his body on the line to deny Karim Darwich an opportunity.

Despite not scoring a goal, India coach Igor Stimac was happy with the team's performance. "Very happy with the boys' performance. We knew we would be tested a couple of times, and that's exactly what happened. When you play against better-quality opponents, that will happen.

Captain and the Player of the Match Sandesh Jhingan said, "As a centre-back, a clean sheet means a lot to you. As a team, if you can keep a clean sheet, it builds the momentum for the side. Credit to the team and coaching staff, we work hard, create chances, and the sky's the limit for us."

India and Lebanon will yet again lock horns in the final of Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

(With Inputs from PTI)

