Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. India have come close to secure a win in the Chennai Test, thanks to brilliant knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (106) and Virat Kohli (62), which steered India to a 482-run lead at the end of second innings. In turn, England have already lost three wickets on the score of 53, with debutant Axar Patel taking two. Even with two days to go, England would almost need a miracle to chase down the mammoth target, while India will aim to wrap up the proceedings today. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Day 3 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin clout as a complete all-rounder is on an extensive display in the ongoing India vs England second Test in Chennai as the 34-year-old scored his fifth Test century on a tricky Chepauk surface. The veteran Indian spinner took 134 balls to reach the mark while smashing 13 boundaries and a six in due process as India set England a huge target of 500. FULL REPORT