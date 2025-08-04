India script magical comeback to register historic win at Oval, level series 2-2 India handed England a tough target of 374 in the second innings of the Oval Test. Harry Brook and Joe Root had put 195 for the fourth wicket as they took England close to a win. India staged a brilliant comeback and registered a historic win over England.

New Delhi:

India registered a sensational comeback to script a fairytale win by six runs against England at the Oval as they defeated the Three Lions by 6 runs. India denied England what looked like an easy win after Harry Brook and Joe Root had chucked out more than half of 374 with their 195-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, India made a remarkable comeback to register a win for the ages. England needed 35 runs to win the fifth Test, while the Indians were four wickets away from a magical win and the visitors did it. Mohammed Siraj starred with a five-wicket haul and picked up three wickets on the final day with Prasidh Krishna picking up one as India sealed a memorable series win that would be remembered for ages to come. With this remarkable win, India have levelled the series 2-2, which had looked gone from their hands.

India win fifth Test of away series for first time

Meanwhile, India have now won the fifth Test match of an away series for the first time ever. They were winless in 16 fifth Tests in an away series but have now ended the drought.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna pull off memorable win

This was a memorable win for India, considering where they were when Root and Brook were batting on Day 4 and had stitched a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the Indians produced a comeback for the ages. Brook threw his wicket away on 111, toe-ending an attempted slog towards covers with Akash getting the prized scalp.

However, with Root still out there and England having Jacob Bethell and others, an Indian win looked unlikely. But Prasidh cleaned Bethell before getting the big wicket of Root for 105. Bad light and rain forced an early end to the game on Day 4 and there was all to play for on the final day.

With Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton out there, England still looked favourites. Overton slammed two fours in the first over to bring things down before Siraj worked his wonders.

He nicked Smith behind before trapping Overton on umpire's call on leg-stump. Prasidh then removed Jos Tongue as he cleaned him up with a yorker.

Then walked Chris Woakes out with a sling on his left shoulder as the crowd cheered for his bravoury. Knowing Woakes would not be able to bat properly and would only bat as left-handed batter, Atkinson felt he needed a move on. He slammed a six over long-on where Akash failed to hold a tough chance. However, the Indian win was not much far as Siraj nailed a brilliant yorker to clean Atkinson and secure a win for the ages.