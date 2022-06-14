IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant eyeing another century?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant one six away from reaching 100 international sixes

The Delhi Capitals skipper has smashed 129 sixes throughout his career in the Indian Premier League

Indian skipper Rishabh Pant will have his eyes set on another century when he comes out to bat against the invincible Proteas team. In the five-match T20I series currently being played between India and South Africa, the men in blue are far behind with South Africa having a 2-0 lead. With criticism from all corners of the cricketing world, the Indian management along with skipper Pant are under the pump. The Delhi Capitals captain who seems to be out of form will look to turn things around with his bat.

Rishabh Pant is on the brink of achieving a very interesting record as he is just one-six away from reaching the milestone of 100 international sixes. The flamboyant Delhi batsman who has this reputation of playing brisk innings missed out on this record in the second T20I which was played in Cuttack. With the additional responsibility to lead the boys in blue, Pant has underperformed and the burden of captaincy seems to take a heavy toll on his batting. He made his test debut in 2018 against England in Trent Bridge and since then has hit 44 sixes. On the ODI front, Pant has hit 24 sixes since his debut against West Indies in 2018.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has a total of 31 sixes in T20Is. Pant had made his T20 debut in 2017 against England at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With just one six away from a century, it is expected that Pant will achieve this feat in the third T20I against South Africa which is scheduled to be played in Vizag.