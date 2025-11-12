IND vs SA: 3 South Africa players who can pose serious threat to India in Test series The two-match Test series between India and South Africa is set to commence on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here are 3 South African players who can trouble India on their home turf as the Shubman Gill-led side faces a major challenge at home.

WTC Champions, South Africa, will challenge India in the two-match Test series starting from November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the first Test is scheduled to take place. The Proteas are coming into this series after defeating Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi by eight wickets. The visitors have a strong squad that can challenge the Indian team at home and can even threaten to win the series, just like New Zealand did last year.

All eyes will be on the likes of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Kagiso Rabada, who are known faces in the South African side. However, there are a few other players in their squad who are likely to make an impact in the series. On that note, let us have a look at three South African players who can pose a serious threat to India in the Test series:

1. Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton's Test career has taken a new turn for good since opening the innings. In seven innings so far at the top of the order, the southpaw has scored 436 runs in seven innings at an impeccable average of 72.66, with the best score of 259 runs. Moreover, his technique against spin is solid, and he is coming into this series after proving his mettle against Pakistan, where he scored 155 runs at an average of 51.67 on rank-turning pitches. With spinners expected to play a crucial role in India as well, Rickelton will be massive for the visitors.

2. Tony de Zozi

Tony de Zorzi is no more an opener and bats at number four, which has done wonders for his confidence too. The left-hander was the highest run-scorer in Pakistan, amassing 175 runs in four innings with a century and a fifty to his name. At number four, De Zorzi will play a huge role with spinners coming into play and India will have to be careful of not letting him off the hook, especially if South Africa bat first.

3. Simon Harmer

While all the eyes will be on Keshav Maharaj's performance, Simon Harmer is likely to hog the limelight with his bowling in the upcoming series against India. The off-spinner picked up 13 wickets in two Tests while sending down 92.1 overs. India have as many as five left-handed batters in their top 8 who will certainly play at least the first Test in Kolkata, and Harmer's role increases multifold for South Africa in this case. Even though Harmer has played only 12 Test matches so far in his career, the 36-year-old is massively experienced, having played 234 first-class matches in his career.

