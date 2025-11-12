Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of creating history in Tests, only 10 runs away from joining Kapil Dev in elite list Ravindra Jadeja is already in the news as he is likely to be traded from CSK to RR in the Indian Premier League. However, in Kolkata, the all-rounder is gearing up for the first Test against South Africa, where he can create history and join Kapil Dev in the elite list.

Kolkata:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in the form of his life when it comes to Test cricket. There could be questions over his role in T20 cricket, where it is almost confirmed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are trading him to Rajasthan Royals (RR), but in the longest format, there is no doubt on the veteran's place in India's Test side. He is also on the cusp of creating history in the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Jadeja is only 10 runs away from completing 4000 runs in Test cricket and becoming only the fourth player in the history of the format to reach the landmark while also picking 300 or more wickets. As of now, Kapil Dev is the only Indian to have achieved the double of scoring more than 4000 runs, accounting for more than 300 wickets in Test cricket.

New Zealand's Daniel Vettori and England's Ian Botham are the other two players to have notched up more than 4000 runs and picked 300 or more wickets in the longest format of the game.

Players to score more than 4000 runs and pick up more than 300 wickets

Players Runs Wickets Kapil Dev (India) 5248 434 Ian Botham (England) 5200 383 Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) 4531 362

Will India play three spinners in Kolkata?

Given the kind of all-rounders India have, it is certain that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will play. There could be a toss-up between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav for the third spinner's slot, even as Dhruv Jurel seems certain to play, thanks to his twin centuries against South Africa A.

India's likely playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav/Akash Deep

