Dhruv Jurel set to play first Test vs South Africa despite Rishabh Pant's comeback, confirms India coach With India all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series, the side's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate took centre stage and talked about the possible combination that India could use in the clash.

The stage is set for the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. With the first Test right around the corner, both teams will be finalising their playing XIs for the first game.

Speaking on the same, India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate took centre stage and revealed that they have a good idea of the combination that they will be using against South Africa in the clash.

He opined that Dhruv Jurel, who has been in brilliant form as of late, will be playing in the first Test. He would be looking to put in a good show against South Africa in the clash.

"I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months and scoring two hundreds (against South Africa A) in Bangalore last week. He is certain to play this week,” Ryan Ten Doeschate said in the pre-game press conference.

Ten Doeschate revealed Nitish Kumar Reddy’s chance to feature

Furthermore, the assistant coach also talked about the possibility of Nitish Kumar Reddy featuring for India in the first Test. He revealed that with the playing combination set, it is likely that Reddy might miss out on the clash in Kolkata.

"The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," he added.

