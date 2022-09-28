IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Led by Arshdeep Singh, India bowling attack sets Twitter on fire

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep Singh scalps wicket

In the first T20I between India and South Africa on Wednesday, India bowlers shook the Proteas batting line-up. With Arshdeep Singh's 3-wicket haul, the men in blue took control of the innings very early.

While Arshdeep took crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller, Deepak Chahar's two-wicket haul skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs sent the South Africa batters in trouble. Harshal Patel also took two wickets, Axar Patel conceded just 16 runs and picked a wicket during India's innings.

South Africa's batting line-up was shattered and the Proteas managed to set a target of just 107 runs.

After looking at India's powerful bowling performance, the fans got impressed and flooded Twitter with funny posts.

The next two T20Is will be played on October 2 in Guwahati and on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series on beginning on 6th October.

After the series, the men in blue and the Proteas will leave for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. Both the teams will want to clinch the series to strengthen their morale before the World Cup.

Squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

