IND vs NZ 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck issue, Srikar Bharat keeps wickets

Rishabh Pant has been rested for the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test series.

Veteran India wicket-keeper and team's oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didn't take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI said in a media statement.

Saha, 37, has endured either freak on-field injuries or fitness concerns over the years. Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in the India innings and has not been in the best of form for quite some time now.

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence.