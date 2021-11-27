Saturday, November 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck issue, Srikar Bharat keeps wickets

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck issue, Srikar Bharat keeps wickets

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence.

PTI PTI
Kanpur Updated on: November 27, 2021 10:39 IST
File photo of Wriddhiman Saha
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Wriddhiman Saha 

Highlights

  • Srikar Bharat comes in as a substitute to Wriddhiman Saha.
  • Rishabh Pant has been rested for the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test series.

Veteran India wicket-keeper and team's oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didn't take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI said in a media statement.

Saha, 37, has endured either freak on-field injuries or fitness concerns over the years. Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in the India innings and has not been in the best of form for quite some time now.

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence. 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News