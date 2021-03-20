IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli scripts two new T20I world records with 28th half-century

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Another day and business as usual for Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he on Saturday scripted yet another T20I world record with his 28th half-century in the format during the fifth and final match of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, who opened the innings in the fifth T20I, scored a half-century off 36 balls and en route to the mark, surpassed Australian skipper Aaron Finch to amass the most runs in the format as a captain. Finch has scored 1462 runs in 44 matches. Kohli, at the point of scoring his half-century, amassed 1473 runs in his 45th appearance.

The half-century also saw Kohliu surpass New Zealand's Kane Williamson for the most fifty-plus scores as a captain. Saturday's knock was his 12th such score. Williamson has 11 fifties in 49 games.

This is the eighth time he has opened the innings in T20I cricket, the last being in 2019 against Ireland in Dublin. He also has three centuries to his name as an opener in IPL.

India, ealier in the evening, lost the toss in the T20I series decider and were put to bat first. The new-opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Kohli scored 94 runs in 9 overs with the former adding 64 runs off 34 balls. Suryakumar Yadav then added 32 off 17 with three boundaries and two sixes.