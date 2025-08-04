IND vs ENG Test series equals 96-year-old record as runs galore in second innings at Oval A lot of runs have been scored in the ongoing Test series between India and England. The hosts are on the cusp of chasing down a target of over 370 runs for the second time in this series. In the process, the Test series has equalled a 96-year-old record. Here are the details:

London:

A perfect climax is set up for the ongoing India vs England Test series. The hosts are only 35 runs away from winning, while India need four wickets as the series is currently in England's favour at 2-1. It has been a high-scoring series in the UK with both teams enjoying batting on flat tracks and the fifth and final Test has also been no alien to this fact as the pitch flattened considerably in the second innings.

Chasing 374, as the home team crossed the 300-run mark, the IND vs ENG Test equalled the 96-year-old record of the most 300-plus totals in a Test series ever. It was the 14th score of 300 or more in this series, equalling the record created during the Ashes in the 1928-29 season. England had won that series 4-1 and once again, they are close to winning the five-match contest 3-1.

Most 300-plus totals in a Test series

14 - The Ashes, 1928/29

14 - India in England, 2025*

13 - West Indies in Australia, 1975/76

13 - The Ashes, 1993

Joe Root's century was the 21st 100-plus score in Test series

Meanwhile, in yet another record, the India vs England Test series also equalled the 70-year-old record in terms of the most individual hundreds scored in a series. Joe Root's century in the final session on Day 4 was the 21st 100-plus score in the series, and this last happened back in 1955 during Australia's tour of the West Indies.

Most individual hundreds in a Test series

21 - Australia in West Indies, 1955

21 - India in England, 2025*

20 - West Indies in South Africa, 2003/04

Can Indian bowlers pick four wickets?

The fifth Test is nicely poised at the moment and the first 15 minutes will be extremely crucial for both teams as there is not much room left for errors. Moreover, the new ball will also be available for India in 3.4 overs. England effectively have only three wickets in hand, with Chris Woakes likely to bat with one hand. Having said that, England are favourites to seal the series 3-1.

Also Read