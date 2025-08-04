Fakhar Zaman ruled out of West Indies tour with hamstring injury Veteran Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing white-ball series between the West Indies and Pakistan. The 35-year-old injured his hamstring in the second T20I of the series against the Windies.

Lauderhill, Florida:

In a major development for Pakistan Cricket, the side’s top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies tour. It is worth noting that the 35-year-old was ruled out of the third T20I of the series and will not feature for the Men in Green in the upcoming ODI series as well.

Notably, he has been ruled out due to the hamstring strain he sustained during the second T20I of the series. Khushdil Shah replaced him in the third T20I of the series against the West Indies. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the 19th over of the second T20I, Fakhar injured himself.

Fakhar was due to fly back to Pakistan on August 4. He will continue to recover at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Lahore. Furthermore, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has yet to name a replacement for the veteran in the ODI squad for the West Indies series. Interestingly, the batter did feature in the first two T20Is of the series but failed to put in a good performance, amassing 28 and 20 runs in the first and second T20Is, respectively.

Pakistan clinch T20I series with stellar performance in third clash

It is interesting to note that the West Indies and Pakistan faced off in the third T20I of the series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, on July 4, and the game began with Pakistan coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The Men in Green got off to a brilliant start to the game as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub took the attack right to the opposition, scoring 74 and 66 runs, respectively. Through their knocks, Pakistan managed to post a total of 189 runs in the first innings.

The Windies got off to a good start to the run chase as opener Alick Athanaze scored 60 runs in 40 balls. Sherfane Rutherford added 51 runs on the board as well. However, a joint effort by the Pakistan bowlers saw the Windies score 176 as Pakistan won the game by 13 runs and clinched the three-game series.

