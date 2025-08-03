IND vs ENG Oval Test Day 5 weather report: Will rain play its part on final day with series on knife's edge? IND vs ENG Oval Test Day 5 weather report: India have made a remarkable comeback to stay alive in the fifth Test against England on the back of some late wickets on Day 4 of the Test. The play was called off a little early due to the bad light as the match moved into the fifth day.

New Delhi:

The fifth Test between India and England sits on a knife-edge with the hosts 35 runs away and the visitors four wickets away from a historic win at the Oval. The Oval Test has been an absolute treat to watch out with India making a remarkable comeback late on the fourth day.

India looked done and dusted with Harry Brook unleashing his carnage and Joe Root producing his masterclass. The two put up 195 for the fourth wicket as the hosts nearly took the game away from them. However, the visitors made a stellar comeback with Brook first gifting his wicket and then India getting rid of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna then piled pressure on Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton as the Indian crowd cheered at the Oval for the team to make more inroads. However, the bad light forced an early end to the fourth day, with the match brilliantly poised and open for both teams to win. As the game moves into the fifth day, here is the weather report at The Oval, London, for the final day of the match.

London weather report for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

According to Accuweather, there are 60% chances of precipitation on August 4, the fifth day of the Test in London. Talking about the hourly updates, there are only 5% chances of rain at 11 AM, the scheduled time of start of the play as per the local time.

They stay 5% and 8% over the next two hours before going 60%, 49% and 60% at 2 PM, 3 PM and 4 PM. There are 27% chances of precipitation at 5 PM, followed by 22% at 6 PM and 14% at 7 PM.