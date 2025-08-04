Mohammed Siraj achieves special feat through resilient performance on day 4 of Oval clash against England Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj has undoubtedly been one of India's best performers in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After day 4 of the fifth test, Siraj went on to join several India elites in a unique list.

London:

The stage is set for day 5 of the fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India. Where India looked to be in command of the game ahead of day 4, England’s brilliance with the bat saw the hosts completely dominate India throughout most of day 4.

Where the side was 50/1, needing 324 more runs on day 4, the penultimate day ended with England on a score of 339/6. Where the hosts need 35 runs to win the game, the Indian team needs to be inch-perfect with the ball, as they require four wickets to win the game.

It is worth noting that in the absence of India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional and has been one of the visitors’ best performers. Taking four wickets in the first innings, Siraj has taken two wickets ahead of day 5 of the game in the second innings, and through his resilient performance, the 31-year-old went on to achieve a special feat as well.

Notably, Siraj completed 1000 deliveries bowled in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, becoming the only Indian bowler to do so in the series. Over the years, there have been several Indian bowlers who have bowled 1000 balls in a series, and Siraj has gone on to join the special list as well.

India hold out hope ahead of day 5

Day 5 of the fifth test will begin with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton on the crease, unbeaten on scores of two and zero, respectively. With just 35 runs needed to win the game, the two stars will be hoping to hold out against the Indian bowling attack, which will be giving it all they've got.

Prasidh Krishna impressed with the ball on day 4, ending the day with three wickets to his name. Siraj took two wickets, with Akash Deep striking once as well. The visitors will be hoping to put in their best performance on the final day of the series.

