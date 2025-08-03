Advertisement
Bad weather sends Oval Test to Day 5 after India hang in there following wickets of centurions Brook, Root

Team India clawed their way back into the Oval Test after looking toothless and drained at one point during the marathon 195-run stand between Joe Root and Harry Brook on the fourth day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval.

Prasidh Krishna, with a couple of late wickets, kept India in the hunt in the fifth and final Test against England
London:

35 runs, three (maybe, four) wickets, who look favourites? With a proper batter in Jamie Smith in and guys like Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson still left, it would be hard to argue against England being in front, but with wickets of Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in the last couple of hours, India have hung around like a bad smell in the ongoing series decider at the Oval. England would have fancied their chance to knock off those 35 runs quickly, but the London weather had other ideas, forcing an early stumps on Sunday, August 3.

It was a strange day where it looked as the the game could end an hour into the post-tea session but a flurry of wickets forced the England lower order to tighten up their defence and the scoring dried up. The bad light and heavy rain then came into the picture, but until that point, it seemed a one-way traffic with Harry Brook and Joe Root latching on to anything loose, and there was a lot, given the Indian pace trio of was drained and juiced out with multiple long spells.

 

