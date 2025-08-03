Harry Brook slams scintillating 91-ball ton at Oval equalling Rohit, Gill on WTC list; joins Lara, Botham Harry Brook, after failing to convert the starts in the last couple of Test matches, made sure to end the series on a high, with probably his most important century of his short career. Brook forged a 195-run partnership with Root to realistically throw India out of the game.

London:

Harry Brook was on 19 when Mohammed Siraj caught him too close to the boundary, before stepping onto the cushions as he took his first step back to balance himself, off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the 35th over of England's second innings. It was adjudged six and Brook never looked back since then, as England looked to chase down 374 against India at the Oval on the fourth day of the series decider. While Joe Root was his solid, watchful self at the other end, Brook threw caution to the wind and scored at a rapid pace.

It was a counter-attack of the highest order with conviction and Brook got the results in his favour. Brook ended up smashing a 91-ball century, his 10th in Tests and ninth in the World Test Championship (WTC) as he brought England on the brink of yet another historic run-chase in the fourth innings.

Brook now has an equal number of centuries in the WTC as former India captain Rohit Sharma and his successor Shubman Gill.

Most centuries in the World Test Championship

20 - Joe Root (126 innings)

13 - Steve Smith (95 innings)

11 - Marnus Labuschagne (96 innings)

11 - Kane Williamson (50 innings)

9 - Harry Brook (44 innings)

9 - Rohit Sharma (69 innings)

9 - Shubman Gill (69 innings)

This was Brook's third century in Tests at a 100-plus strike rate, having smashed an 80-ball hundred against Pakistan in 2022 and another 91-ball ton last year in Wellington against New Zealand. Brook has now levelled the likes of Brian Lara, Mohammad Azharuddin, Shahid Afridi and Sir Ian Botham to have three centuries scored in 99 balls or fewer. India's Virender Sehwag is at the top of the list with seven Test centuries, scored in less than 100 deliveries.

Brook got out on 111 while trying to finish it off in a hurry. Meanwhile, Joe Root was just two runs away from his 39th Test century at tea as England are just 57 runs away from winning the game and sealing the series 3-1 as India rue lack of bowling depth, not for the first time in five games.