Joe Root creates world record, becomes first-ever batter to register historic feat in WTC

England star batter Joe Root has etched his name into the history books as he became the first ever batter in the world to reach 6000 runs in the World Test Championship. Root, who was the first to get to the 5000-run feat, got to the mark during the second innings of the fifth Test against India.

Coming into the fifth Test, Root needed 54 runs to get to the mark. He came close to reaching there in the first innings; however, the senior batter was dismissed on 29 with a jaffa from Mohammed Siraj. He needed 25 runs to get to the milestone in the second innings and achieved it during the second session of the fourth day.

Most runs in WTC history:

1 - Joe Root: 6006 runs in 69 Tests*

2 - Steve Smith: 4278 runs in 55 Tests

3 - Marnus Labuschagne: 4225 runs in 53 Tests

4 - Ben Stokes: 3616 runs in 57 Tests

5 - Travis Head: 3300 runs in 52 Tests

More to follow...