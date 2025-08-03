India-England series breaks 49-year-old Test cricket record as batters star The Test series between India and England has set a new batting benchmark, with several records broken. The series has now shattered a 49-year-old record in Test cricket as the batters continued their Midas touch in the five-match series.

New Delhi:

The Anderson-Tendulkar Test series between England and India has been a gripping contest between two celebrated teams. The batters have had a good time in the series as they have piled up huge runs and centuries.

There have been 19 individual centuries in the series already, and over 7000 runs have been scored as new batting benchmarks have been set. Notably, the series has now shattered a historic 49-year-old record in Test cricket.

The Anderson-Tendulkar series has now become the first series where nine batters have scored 400 or more runs in a single Test series. Harry Brook became the ninth batter to cross the 400-run mark during the second innings of the fifth Test.

Five Indian batters - Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal - have crossed the 400-run mark, while four English batters - Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook - have gone past the mark.

This series was previously tied with the 1993 Ashes and the Australia vs West Indies 1975/76 series when eight batters had made over 400 runs.

India-England second series with 7000 runs in a series

Notably, this series has also become the second-ever series with over 7000 runs scored. The only other series to have witnessed these many runs was the 1993 Ashes in England, when 7221 runs were made.

Root, Brook keep England going in fifth Test

The partnership of Root and Harry Brook kept England going well in the run chase against India at the Oval. The Three Lions had begun the day at 50/1 and needed 324 more to win. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope saw off the tough few overs at the start of the day; however, the visitors stormed back to remove both the batters with England on 106/3. Root and Brook joined hands and ensured the hosts remained unscathed thereafter, reaching lunch 164/3.