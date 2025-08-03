WATCH: Delight turns into agony for Prasidh as Siraj steps onto boundary rope after taking Brook's catch Prasidh Krishna looked in great rhythm in the first session of the fourth day of the ongoing Oval Test, having dismissed Ben Duckett and almost dismissing Harry Brook. England lost a couple of wickets in the first session, but also scored 114 runs, chasing a 374-run target.

London:

India and England shared the morning session on the fourth day of the Oval Test on Sunday, August 3 as even though the visitors were able to take a couple of big wickets, led by Harry Brook's counter-attack, the hosts also scored 114 runs. India could easily have had the wicket of Brook if not for a fielding lapse on the boundary. It won't be called a lapse but the catch by Mohammed Siraj, which was eventually a six, did proved to be a critical moment of the session and who knows, could be a game-changer as well.

The incident took place on the first delivery of the 35th over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, who banged in short. Brook went through with the pull short, not getting it from the middle of the bat, but rather top-edged it. The fielder, Siraj, on fine leg, looked interested and eventually caught it. However, Siraj was too close to the boundary. The first step he took backwards with his right foot to balance himself after taking the catch was on the boundary rope and hence, he didn't have enough time to think of doing anything.

Krishna, who thought he had got his man, had both his arms up in joy while looking at Brook. Seconds later, Krishna's delight turned into agony as he had his hand on his face while Brook casually went from getting out to strolling in his crease back and forth after hitting a six.

Watch the video:

Brook had come with a set plan to take on the Indian bowlers, and hence, didn't stop with that six as he smashed a couple of more boundaries in the over, accumulating 16 runs off the over. Brook ended up smashing a 39-ball half-century and kept England afloat, alongside Joe Root, on course to chase down the target of 374 runs, despite being a batter short.

India will need their three-pronged pace attack to give their everything in order to defend the score of 373 runs, and level the series.