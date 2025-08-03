WI vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match in Lauderhill West Indies came back strongly in the second T20I to level the three-match series against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida, riding on a Jason Holder special with both bat and ball. Pakistan will look at their batting show as they look to seal the series in the decider.

After six consecutive T20I defeats in the ongoing season, the West Indies finally snapped the losing streak with a thrilling win in the second game of the three-match series against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 2 (local time). Both teams' batting line-up faltered on a wicket, which wasn't the easiest to bat but the hosts, owing to their depth with the bat, just had enough in the tank to go past Pakistan's score and it had to be Jason Holder in the middle, who set up the game with a four-wicket haul.

Yes, the Windies are missing a few of their key players due to injuries, but they really need the likes of Alick Athanaze and Jewel Andrew to step up to the plate with the bat at the start of the innings. Their non-contribution is putting pressure on the middle and lower order. Like skipper Shai Hope said after the Australia series, bowling is mostly taking care of itself; the batting has to come to the party, since the series is on the line in the Sunday clash.

For Pakistan, they also need that consistency from this young batting line-up. It has the spunk and the exuberance of youth, but how they come up in big games and in big moments will define them and that will be Mike Hesson and Co's job on Sunday to get through that test on Sunday, given there are tougher oppositions waiting in the Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup next year.

My Dream11 team for WI vs PAK 3rd T20I

Shai Hope, Jason Holder (vc), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Haris Rauf

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew (wk), Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem