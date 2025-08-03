Abhishek Nayar wants to create culture of winning trophies at UP Warriorz Abhishek Nayar has joined Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz as head coach. He looks to build a culture of winning trophies with the franchise and wants to see the challenges as opportunities in his new role. Nayar recently served as an assistant coach of the Indian men's team.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Nayar, the newly appointed head coach of Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz, wants to create a culture of winning trophies with the team. Nayar has been appointed the coach of the Deepti Sharma-led UP side following three trophy-less seasons, during which they have never qualified for the final too.

"I've always looked at anything as opportunities and and this is an opportunity, which I'm very, very excited for in that regard," Nayar said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"The opportunity is to create a culture where everyone who enters this franchise understands that this franchise plays to win trophies, and try and bring that mentality into this franchise and into our ecosystem," he said.

Nayar is unfazed by what challenges he might have to face as he looks them like an opportunity. "If I have to be brutally honest, I'm not sure yet what challenges (are that) I'm about to face. I really don't know and that's the exciting part," he said.

"I don't look at the challenges, for I look at the opportunities. Now the opportunities with our team this year is that we've obviously been last, last year, so there's only one way up.

That's the opportunity," he said.

Nayar, who has served as an assistant coach with the Indian men's team recently, highlighted the Indian women's team's performance in the white-ball series in England. India defeated England in both the T20I and ODI series as the batters put up a strong show.

"When you saw the England Women's team facing up against the Indian Women's team, you could see a stark difference in power in shots and in variety of shorts; the bowlers as well," he said.

"It's not often that an Indian women's team travels abroad and wins with such conviction.

When that happens, you know that Indian cricket is in the right hands. They’re moving in the right direction."

"WPL will impact not only Indian cricket, but also Indian domestic cricket. While I'm talking to you, I'm in Chennai, we're having this small tournament cum trial for a lot of domestic players."

"I've been part of a trial before as well in women's cricket and I can see such a huge difference in a lot of domestic players. I can see 14 or 15 year old girls who are clearing the ropes now."