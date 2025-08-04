Former England skipper gives his take on Mohammed Siraj's fielding error on day 4 of fifth test Former England skipper Nasser Hussain recently came forward and talked about the catch drop that led to Harry Brook putting on a show against India on day 4 of the final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 test match.

London:

The stage is set for day 5 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Where India looked to be in command of the clash, England managed to make a quick recovery after a stellar batting performance on day 4.

Joe Root and Harry Brook were the star performers for England on day 4, as they scored 105 and 111 runs, respectively. However, where Brook amassed 111 runs, the star batter was given a lifeline when he was batting on a score of 19. Taking on Prasidh Krishna, Brook attempted to pull the delivery. However, a top edge saw the ball go straight towards Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj took the catch at long leg, but his feet landed on the boundary cushion as India conceded a six. After the six, Brook made India pay heavily, completing his century and propelling England to a near victory ahead of day 5. Speaking of the game, former England captain Nasser Hussain took centre stage and opined that Siraj’s blunder was due to a lack of concentration.

"It could well be [the match]. In my era, that catch would be relatively difficult because you weren’t used to those things. For modern cricketers, that’s a relatively easy chance. You either stop or then you flick it up and then you jump back in. He’ll be disappointed. There would be a little bit of lack of concentration. He’d been off the field, there was a masseur there. He may have been talking about his body and then suddenly,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket.

Hussain praised Siraj for his efforts throughout Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Furthermore, Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for his efforts with the ball throughout the ongoing series. He stated that it would be unfair to remember Siraj from this series by the things that did not go his way instead of his performance with the ball.

"That is Test cricket. You are there; you have worked hard for five Tests. It’s probably going to be two moments with Siraj. That moment at Lord’s, where he battled hard. He does not deserve to be on the losing side and I hope he’s not remembered for that catch," he said.

Also Read: