Joe Root etches name in history books, achieves special feat with another century in final test against India Star England batter Joe Root continued to rack up records after his exceptional century in the second innings of the fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India. Through his ton, he crossed 500 runs in the series as well.

London:

Day 4 of the ongoing fifth test between England and India at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 saw the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook put in an excellent performance with the bat against the visitors. Kicking the day off on a score of 50/1, Root scored 105 runs, whereas Brook amassed 111 runs as the day ended with England on a score of 339/6, needing 35 runs to win the game.

Through his century, it is worth noting that Joe Root crossed 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Interestingly, by doing so, the star batter became the only player to score 500+ runs in a test series three times against the Indian team.

He first achieved the feat back in 2014 when he scored 518 runs. He then scored 737 runs against India in 2021, and he has ended the ongoing five-game series against India with 537 runs to his name.

India hope for excellence from their bowlers on day 5

Speaking of the game between England and India, after the exceptional knocks by Joe Root and Harry Brook, the Indian team gave it their all to make a comeback in the game. Jacob Bethell departed on a score of five runs, as the day ended with England needing 35 runs to win, with India needing four wickets to win.

The hosts will kick the day off with fresh batters like Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton on the crease. Furthermore, team India will hope that they can put in a good show with the ball and hopefully limit England, although that would be an incredibly tough ask from the visitors’ bowling attack.

Root’s 500+ runs test series against India:

• 518 in 2014 (MS Dhoni captain)

• 737 in 2021 (Virat Kohli captain)

• 537 in 2025* (Shubman Gill captain)

