IND vs ENG series to help decide India's T20 World Cup squad, suggests batting coach

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Vikram Rathour (centre) with Indian players during a practice session in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said the five-match T20 series against England will be helpful in deciding the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be hosted in India later this year in October-November.

The five-match series will begin in Ahmedabad from Friday while all the matches will be played at the same venue in the newly-refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The T20 World Cup is in India, so I just want the batting unit to get settled basically. By the time we finish this series, we should know, 'this is the team which is going to play the World Cup'," Rathour was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

He further added that not many major changes are expected but eyes will be on those who perform well as backup option in case someone loses form or gets injured.

"So hopefully that will happen in this series. I am already sure that there wouldn't be too many changes anyway, because we are a pretty settled unit at the moment. But in case somebody loses form or somebody gets injured, as a batting unit you just want to get settled now," he said.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.